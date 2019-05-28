16-year-old came from Guatemala seeking asylum. She was found alone in Conway

Changes in U.S. immigration policy affect immigrants in 2019 Here are five USCIS changes in immigration regulations and policy updates that affect legal immigrants with visas and green cards in the United States and likely will increase deportations in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five USCIS changes in immigration regulations and policy updates that affect legal immigrants with visas and green cards in the United States and likely will increase deportations in 2019.

A teen who came to the U.S. seeking immigration asylum was found abandoned and alone in the Conway area, police say.

Horry County police learned on Saturday of the potential neglect of a 16-year-old, according to an incident report. The teen, through a translator, told the officer she came to the U.S. in January 2019 from Guatemala seeking asylum.

The victim and another man — who police called the suspect — both traveled to the Conway area in March for work, according to the report.

In late May, the suspect’s girlfriend arrived in the U.S. and the suspect left the 16-year-old alone in the Conway area, the report states.

The teen contacted her mom in Guatemala, and her family came to Florida to pick up the 16-year-old, according to the report.

The suspect’s boss said the man quit work and said he was going to Florida, the report states. The boss believed the teen was going with the suspect. Police officers were not successful in their attempts to contact the suspect.

The Department of Social Services and the 15th Judicial Circuit signed off on the teen returning to Guatemala with her family.