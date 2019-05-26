Police find drugs, guns in stolen vehicle traveling down emergency-only lane

What to do when police pull you over A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

A North Carolina man got Myrtle Beach police’s attention while driving down the emergency-only lane and wound up facing drug charges and a possible weapons charge because of it, according to an incident report.

Bernahd Isiah Singleton, 31, of Bunter, North Carolina is at J. Reuben Long Detention Center facing multiple drug charges after police pulled him over while he driving down the emergency-only lane off Ocean Boulevard near 14th Avenue South early Saturday morning, the report states. When police pulled him over, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle, according to the report.

During a search police found a marijuana blunt, cocaine, edibles, two guns ammo and MDMA — aka ecstasy — pills, the report states. After running the vehicle’s license plate, it was determined to have been stolen out of North Carolina, according to the report.

Singleton remained incarcerated as of Sunday afternoon while facing two drug possession charges. According to the police report, police also served a warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The passenger of the vehicle was released, the report states.