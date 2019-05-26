Police saw their truck hit a motorcycle. Then they found their drug stash, stolen gun

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach police found a bevy of drugs and a stolen gun after arresting two men — one who tried to rid himself of the narcotics and another who tried to run from officers — whose vehicle backed into a parked motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., an officer saw a black Chevy Silverado back into a parked motorcycle in the area of 8th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, the report states. When police approached the vehicle one of the suspects — later identified as 37-year-old James Steven Hubbard — got out of the driver’s side and threw a clear plastic baggy containing various drugs underneath another parked car, according to the report.

After he was detained, police attempted to apprehend the other man — later identified as 18-year-old Da’Swan Rakeel Cash — who took off running with police chasing, the report states. After Cash was detained, he again got away, leading officers on a short foot chase before once again being apprehended, according to the report.

Police searched Cash on the ground and found a clear vile with various drugs and a glove with marijuana in it in his left front pocket, the report states. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a stolen gun out of North Carolina, according to the report.

When police ran the suspects’ names through the National Crime Information Center, they found that Hubbard was wanted by U.S. Marshals in Virginia, the report states.

Police sought warrants for the stolen gun and drugs, which included a combined 6.4 grams of marijuana, 72 1/2 “other hallucinogens,” 4 grams of cocaine and three “other narcotics,” according to the report.