He left his bike in a parking garage with a heavy-duty lock. Hours later it was gone

A man reported his motorcycle, which had been secured with a heavy-duty lock, stolen from a Myrtle Beach resort on Saturday morning, according to a police report.

An officer met the victim at Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive, to investigate the report of a stolen red and black 2006 motorcycle, the report states.

The man told police that around 1 a.m. he parked his bike on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage and went to his room to sleep for the night with his girlfriend, according to the report. He said that around 8:30 a.m. he left to get his sunglasses from his motorcycle but that it was not there, the report states.

The victim told the officer he had secured the bike to a pillar in the parking garage with a lock cable and heavy-duty lock, according to the report. Police got video surveillance of the incident, which showed two black men come through the bushes and stand by the motorcycle about three hours after the victim parked it, the report states.

After about four minutes, the suspects pushed the bike out of the parking garage exit toward 82nd Parkway, according to the report. One suspect is described as a black man between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot, weighing around 150-200 pounds and wearing shorts and a dark-colored shirt, while the other was a black man between 5-7 and 6-foot, 170-200 pounds and wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts, the report states.

Police are continuing to investigate.