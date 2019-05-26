Woman reports having gun held to her head by masked man during break-in in Myrtle Beach

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A man wearing a mask held a gun to a woman’s head after breaking into her home, telling her not to speak or scream as he took a wallet before leaving through a back door, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Early Sunday morning, police went to 100 Cedar Street for a reported burglary, the report states. Officers were unable to find a suspect nearby before meeting with the victims, according to the report.

The female victim said she was upstairs watching a movie with her boyfriend and their child when they heard someone come through the back door downstairs, the report states. While inside the locked bedroom upstairs, the woman heard the doorknob start to rattle and thought it was the couple’s roommate, according to the report.

When she opened the door, she found a man wearing a hat, mask, long sleeves and gloves who then held a black pistol to her head, the report states. As the man told the woman to be quiet, her boyfriend woke up and realized what was happening, according to the report.

The suspect took a brown wallet containing the man’s license and left through the back door, the report states. The couple then called police, according to the report.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.