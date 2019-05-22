He was offered sex for money then robbed, beaten when he turned down the offer, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were arrested for beating a man up, stealing his bicycle and groceries after he refused to give them money in exchange for sex, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Chyna Sisk, 28, and Douglas Brown, 34, were arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and charged with strong arm robbery.

According to the police report, the victim said he was approached by Sisk Tuesday night looking for money in the Walmart parking lot on Seaboard Street. After the victim refused, the Sisk walked to the back of the parking lot and the victim rode away on his bicycle where he was followed by Sisk and Brown to the parking lot across the street near Osaka Sushi Buffet on Oak Forest Lane, the report states.

The victim said the two offenders approached him asking for money in exchange for sexual services, the report said. When the victim denied their request, the offenders pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face roughly five times before they took his bicycle and groceries, according to the police report.

The victim returned to Walmart looking for help and caught the attention of a witness, who captured the crime on surveillance, authorities said. When police arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m., the witness shared his surveillance footage with police, explaining how the suspects had been spending time in the Walmart parking lot, the report stated.

The witness provided two possible names, based on prior knowledge of the suspects, and identified the man as having numerous tattoos and facial hair.

Sisk and Brown are being held at Myrtle Beach jail, according to police records.