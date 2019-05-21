Conway police went to arrest suspect, that is when the biting started

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

As officers tried to arrest a wanted man, he continually bit and fought them, leading to a new charge, according to a police report.

Conway police went to a 5th Avenue residence on Saturday for a wanted suspect, according to an arrest report. David Junior Parker, 37, came to the door and an officer asked him multiple times to step outside.

Parker attempted to flee as the officer tried to handcuff him, according to the report. The officer grabbed him and they fell to the ground, where Parker wouldn’t let the cop put him in cuffs. Eventually, police got Parker to calm down and cuffed him.

When officers tried to take him to the squad car, Parker again started to resist and had to be pinned to the hood. As officers placed him in the car, Parker bit one officer twice on the forearm and tried to bite another, according to the report.

Police had to hit Parker with their knees to get him secured in the car, according to the report.

Officers went to the hospital to be checked out and then took Parker to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence and resisting police officers. He remains incarcerated on more than $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.