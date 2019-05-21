Myrtle Beach business owner charged with evading thousands in taxes

A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after attempting to evade paying thousands of dollars in taxes, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Christopher Joseph Greenwell, 35, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two counts of attempting to evade a tax. Greenwell is an owner of Hooked Soul, an outdoor apparel company founded in 2014, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Greenwell received nearly $900,000 in gross income in 2014 and 2015, but failed to voluntarily and timely file individual income tax returns, according to SCDOR. Greenwell evaded the assessment of more than $17,000 in state tax and made misleading and false statements to DOC agents, according to SCDOR.

If convicted, Greenwell faces up to five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines per charge.

Greenwell is booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, online records show.