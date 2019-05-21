Crime
She gave birth in Myrtle Beach last week, this is why she is now faces a criminal charge
A woman gave birth to a baby that tested positive for drugs and now faces up to 10 years in prison, police say.
Myrtle Beach police charged Daniella Marie Luciano, 31, with unlawful neglect of a child.
Officers responded to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Saturday for a report of child neglect, according to an arrest warrant. Hospital staff provided copies of both Luciano’s and the child’s bloodwork to the police.
The testing showed the baby tested positive for cocaine shortly after birth, according to the warrant.
Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to a decade behind bars.
