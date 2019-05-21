She gave birth in Myrtle Beach last week, this is why she is now faces a criminal charge

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A woman gave birth to a baby that tested positive for drugs and now faces up to 10 years in prison, police say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Daniella Marie Luciano, 31, with unlawful neglect of a child.

Officers responded to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Saturday for a report of child neglect, according to an arrest warrant. Hospital staff provided copies of both Luciano’s and the child’s bloodwork to the police.

The testing showed the baby tested positive for cocaine shortly after birth, according to the warrant.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to a decade behind bars.