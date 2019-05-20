63-year-old left with no food, utilities and dirty clothes, Horry police say

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

A partially-blind man was left without food and water and no utilities after being found alone in a home.

On Sunday, a person checking on a Loris home for a sibling said they found a 63-year-old man lying on a mattress in the dark, according to an incident report.

The victim said nobody stopped by in two days and he hadn’t eaten or had anything to drink in that span, according to the report.

The 63-year-old man said he lived with a woman at the home for about four months, but had not seen her in a couple of days, the report states. The woman moved out but would stop by every other day and bring food.

The victim, who was partially blind and previously had a stroke, could not provide additional details about the woman, the report says. The man had no food or water, no utilities and had dirty clothes. The victim could not care for himself.

Police took the victim to the emergency room and contacted officials with the Department of Social Services.