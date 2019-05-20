Crime
Caller said a pastor tried to ‘come through his walls’ and brainwash his family: report
A 42-year-old dialed up his own arrest by calling 911, claiming a pastor was “trying to come through his walls” and brainwash his family, according to an arrest report.
Horry County police charged William Collin Hemingway, of Loris, with unlawful use of 911. A report states that Hemingway called 911 more than 15 times this year.
On Friday morning, police responded to a Loris area home after a person called 911. Hemingway said a former Cedar Branch pastor was trying to brainwash his family into following his religion, according to the report. Hemingway also said the pastor was trying to come through his walls and keeping tabs of his phone.
Officers previously warned Hemingway about the misuse of 911 and provided a non-emergency number to report incidents, according to the report.
Police arrested Hemingway and he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is currently free on $1,000 bond.
