Crime
He was passed out drunk on a beach access bench. That was just his first violation
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
A man arrested on a public intoxication charge after Myrtle Beach police found him sleeping on a beach access bench likely will be facing more serious charges after a search showed he had more to hide, according to an incident report.
Chuck Willie Bellamy, 35, is charged with public intoxication and police requested warrants for possession of crack and possession of a schedule I-IV narcotic after a search revealed he had drugs on him, the report states.
Officers went to 1501 South Ocean Boulevard at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday in reference to a public intoxication incident, according to the report. Upon arrival, police found a man passed out on the beach access bench who was unable to stand up on his own and could barely give his name, the report states.
Bellamy was arrested and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where police found a skull-like pill that fell out of his pants, according to the report. A further search revealed a small Crown Royal bag containing a white rock substance Bellamy said was crack hidden underneath his private parts, the report states.
The pill tested positive for MDMA, also known as ecstacy, and the white rock substance weighing 0.4 grams was indeed crack, according to the report.
