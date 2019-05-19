He was passed out drunk on a beach access bench. That was just his first violation

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A man arrested on a public intoxication charge after Myrtle Beach police found him sleeping on a beach access bench likely will be facing more serious charges after a search showed he had more to hide, according to an incident report.

Chuck Willie Bellamy, 35, is charged with public intoxication and police requested warrants for possession of crack and possession of a schedule I-IV narcotic after a search revealed he had drugs on him, the report states.

Officers went to 1501 South Ocean Boulevard at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday in reference to a public intoxication incident, according to the report. Upon arrival, police found a man passed out on the beach access bench who was unable to stand up on his own and could barely give his name, the report states.

Bellamy was arrested and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where police found a skull-like pill that fell out of his pants, according to the report. A further search revealed a small Crown Royal bag containing a white rock substance Bellamy said was crack hidden underneath his private parts, the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pill tested positive for MDMA, also known as ecstacy, and the white rock substance weighing 0.4 grams was indeed crack, according to the report.