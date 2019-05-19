Myrtle Beach man arrested after ‘borrowing’ a vehicle longer than he agreed to

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Saturday after having another man’s car for more than four hours after asking to use it for 30 minutes, according to a police report.

David Michael Slade, 57, was arrested for driving under suspension and police were requesting a breach of trust warrant for him after the incident, which began at approximately 5:46 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Liquor Mini Mart, the report states.

Police went to the liquor store, located at 2010 North Kings Highway, in reference to a reported breach of trust vehicle violation, according to the report. The victim said he let Slade, who he described as an acquaintance of his employer, borrow his car — a 1999 Chevy Tahoe with a blue and white digital camo wrap with Myrtle Beach Beer and Wine written on the side of it — for a half hour beginning at 4 p.m., the report states.

Police entered the vehicle as stolen since the man said he didn’t personally know Slade, according to the report.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street, the reprot states. The vehicle was returned to the victim and Slade was arrested, according to the report.