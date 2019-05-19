Man tells police he was robbed at gunpoint after accepting a ride from three strangers

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A man told police he was robbed of $700, an iPhone, necklaces and shoes at gunpoint after accepting a ride from strangers Saturday, according to an incident report.

Police on routine patrol were flagged down by a man at the Wings Beachwear store in the area of Third Avenue South a little after 3 a.m., the report states. The man told an officer he was robbed at gunpoint inside a white four-door sedan by people who had offered to give him a ride when he was at the Exxon gas station located at 211 South Kings Highway, according to the report.

The man told police the suspects, a blonde-haired female and two black males with short hair and medium builds, all estimated to be in their mid- to late-thirties, approached him while he was walking on the north side of the street on Third Avenue in front of the gas station, the report states. The suspects — with the woman driving and the men in the back passenger seats — asked if he wanted a ride and he said he did, asking if they could escort him to Eighth Avenue South, according to the report.

However, the suspects pulled into the Walgreens parking lot at 300 South Kings Highway, where one of the men pulled a black gun on him and said “Give me everything you got,” the report states. The victim said he gave the suspects his wallet, which had $700 in it, two gold chains and his Nike shoes, according to the report.

Officers scanned the area but did not find any of the suspects and cameras from the Exxon station didn’t catch the victim nor the suspects on video surveillance, the report states. City cameras, however, did show a white sedan turn onto South Kings Highway from Third Avenue South and pull into the Walgreens parking lot, according to the report.

City cameras showed the vehicle going south on Kings Highway before turning west on Ninth Avenue South, where the footage ended, the report states.

Detectives interviewed the victim and police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to the report.