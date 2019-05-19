She waved to police at a stoplight. Then she led them on a high-speed chase along Strand

What to do when police pull you over A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

It all began with a friendly wave.

It ended with several charges.

Myrtle Beach police arrested a Nichols woman, Rebecca Brown Hammond, who led them on an erratic chase Saturday that resulted in a driving under the influence charge and several traffic violations, according to an incident report.

A pair of Myrtle Beach police officers were in their car when a woman pulled up beside them in her jeep at the stoplight at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Kings Highway, the report states. The woman waved to the officers, to which the passenger-side cop said “Hello,” according to the report.

As both vehicles went south on Kings Highway, the officers noticed Hammond driving erattically in front of 512 Third Avenue South, the report states. While at the stoplight, officers say Hammond spun her tires once the light turned green and began blowing her horn excessively at the vehicles in front of her, according to the report.

Hammond continued southbound on Kings Highway and changed lanes improperly several times without signaling, the report states.

Once at Fifth Avenue South, police unsuccessfully attempted to contact dispatch before putting on lights and sirens in hopes of getting Hammond to stop, according to the report. Instead, Hammond increased her speed and pulled away from the officers, who got through to dispatch upon arrival at 17th Avenue South to alert others to a vehicle refusing to stop for blue lights, the report states.

Hammond was forced to slow down because of traffic, allowing the officers to catch up to her on Kings Highway near The Market Common entrance, according to the report. Hammond once again increased her speed in attempt to elude the officers, the report states.

The officers continued to relay information to dispatch so the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Surfside Beach police were in the loop before being advised to turn around and allow the other agencies to pursue Hammond, according to the report. Moments later, the officers were told Hammond had wrecked her car near Ocean Lakes Campground and was arrested by highway patrol, the report states.

Neither Hammond nor anyone else was injured in the wreck and she was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where she positively identified by the original Myrtle Beach officers, according to the report.

Hammond was charged with DUI, failure to stop for a blue light, improper use of a horn, improper stating and improper lane change, the report states.