Myrtle Beach police investigating after man suffered apparent stab wound to chest

A man was taken to the hospital after suffering a chest injury “consistent with a stab wound” Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Third Avenue South, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police..

Officers responded to the location around 3 p.m. for a reported assault, Vest said. Upon arrival, authorities came in contact with a victim suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound, according to Vest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident, Vest said, and police are continuing to investigate.