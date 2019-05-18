Carolina Forest dance instructor arrested on child sex, neglect charges

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A Carolina Forest dance instructor is behind bars facing child sex and neglect charges, according to jail records.

Bryan Richard Beaman, 47, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Friday and booked into J. Reuben Detention Center on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 11 to 14 years old, second offense, and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian. Beaman is listed as the co-owner and executive director of the Carolina Forest Performing Arts Academy on the organization’s website.

Beaman was arrested by Horry County police and booked into J. Reuben at 7:08 p.m. Friday and remains incarcerated, records show. No bail has been set.

On its website, the performing arts academy describes itself as “a place where kids of all ages, shapes, and sizes learn to dance, sing and perform.” The facility, located at 4211 Carolina Exchange Drive, opened in August 2009, according to its website.