Police investigating report of stolen motorcycles during Myrtle Beach spring bike rally

Police are investigating a report of three motorcycles being stolen Friday in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

An officer went to 603 North Ocean Boulevard on Friday morning to meet victims who said their motorcycles were stolen overnight, the report states. The people told police they had last seen the bikes at 4 a.m. when they were partying, according to the report.

However, the people told cops that when they returned at 8 a.m. the motorcycles —a 2001 silver and yellow Suzuki GSX 1300R, a 2004 black Honda CBR 1000RR and a 2007 black and blue Suzuki GSX R600 — were gone, the report states.

The people told police that no one else had keys or access to the bikes, and a Myrtle Beach Police Department dispatch check of the tow log was negative, according to the report.

Police entered the reported stolen motorcycles into a database and continue to investigate, the report states.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on the Myrtle Beach area for the annual spring bike rally. Motorcycle-related events related are scheduled throughout the weekend.