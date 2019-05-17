Myrtle Beach police searching for armed robbery suspect along Oak Street

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Myrtle Beach police are searching for an armed robbery suspect near downtown on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers saw the suspect near 21st Avenue North and Oak Street, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach police.

When officers tried to stop the suspect, he fled, according to the Vest.

The suspect was from a reported armed robbery around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of 4th Avenue North, according to Vest. The suspect is a thing, black man wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Several police cars were parked along Oak Street and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center while they searched for the suspect. Officers had one direction of the road blocked at 27th Avenue North.