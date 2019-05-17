Horry County car chase ends in North Carolina when suspect crashes into a semi

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A woman hit a police officer with her car then led cops on a 100 mph car chase that ended when she crashed into a semi-truck, according to an arrest report.

Horry police charged Nichosa Cherelle Miller, 33, of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, with attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and failure to acquire valid tags for her license plate. She remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday on $27,595 bond.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw Miller driving a Volvo on Highway 111 with an altered paper tag. As the officer tried to get a closer look at the plate, Miller pulled away at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report. She ignored stop signs and drove reckless through a private neighborhood, police said.

Miller eventually stopped, but when the officer told her she was under arrest, a struggle started. She put the vehicle in reverse, accelerated and hit the officer while he was in the door, the report states.

Miller put the car into drive and sped away, which started a police chase. Speeds in the pursuit exceeded 100 mph and went into North Carolina. There, Miller hit a tanker truck, the report states.

She then tried to flee on foot until the officer caught and arrested her, according to the report.

North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also helped in the incident.