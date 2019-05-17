Drunk driver goes around Myrtle Beach cops cars and into crime scene, report says

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

No stopping him.

Myrtle Beach police charged Troy Hadler, 35, with DUI after he drove around police cars blocking a road and into a crime scene.

The incident happened on Thursday at Harrelson Boulevard and Kings Highway. The officer had the lights activated on his cop car that was blocking traffic. Hadler, in a black Mercedes, tried to pass the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The officer told Hadler to make a U-turn though a parking lot and to continue on Kings Highway.

Hadler made a U-Turn passing another cop car with its lights on and disregarded the officer’s instructions to not drive through the crime scene, according to the report.

Officers stopped Hadler and he refused to take field sobriety tests, according to the report. He told the officers he had “few beers through the night” and refused a breath alcohol content test.