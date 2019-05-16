Crime

One dead in single-vehicle crash outside Loris

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck outside of Loris early Thursday morning.

A 1999 Toyota Acura was traveling south on Highway 45 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a tree, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was killed, Collins said. The drier was not wearing their seat belt.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m.

Officials from the Horry County Coroner’s Office have not released the name of the victim.

