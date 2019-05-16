One dead in single-vehicle crash outside Loris

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck outside of Loris early Thursday morning.

A 1999 Toyota Acura was traveling south on Highway 45 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and hit a tree, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was killed, Collins said. The drier was not wearing their seat belt.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m.

Officials from the Horry County Coroner’s Office have not released the name of the victim.