Crime

Two dozen shots fired at a Horry County home with six people sleeping inside

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

More than 25 shots were fired at a Longs home with several people sleeping inside early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. at a Sandhill Lane residence, according to a Horry County police report. One victim said she and five other people were asleep when they heard the shots and a car drive away.

Officers saw between 12 to 15 bullets holes in the front of the house, and others inside the residence, according to the report.

Police found 26 spent shell casings on the road and one bullet in a deep freezer in the home, according to the report.

Nobody inside the home was injured in the shooting, according to the report. There was no evidence for police to determine a suspect description.

Google Maps Generator by embedgooglemap.net

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  