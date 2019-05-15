More than 900 grams of marijuana, $50K seized during a Myrtle Beach drug bust

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Officers seized more than 900 grams of marijuana and $50,000 during a recent drug bust, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The Myrtle Beach police Street Crimes Unit used search warrants as part of an ongoing operation. Officers seized 911 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of cocaine, three THC pens and $50,515 in cash, according to the agency.

A photo posted on the Myrtle Beach police social media pages shows the seized items, including the marijuana packed into more than two dozen glass jars.

Officers charged Terrance Nelson, 33, of Myrtle Beach, with several offenses, including third-offense possession of drugs and third-offense trafficking cocaine, in connection to the incident.

