More than 900 grams of marijuana, $50K seized during a Myrtle Beach drug bust
Officers seized more than 900 grams of marijuana and $50,000 during a recent drug bust, according to Myrtle Beach police.
The Myrtle Beach police Street Crimes Unit used search warrants as part of an ongoing operation. Officers seized 911 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of cocaine, three THC pens and $50,515 in cash, according to the agency.
A photo posted on the Myrtle Beach police social media pages shows the seized items, including the marijuana packed into more than two dozen glass jars.
Officers charged Terrance Nelson, 33, of Myrtle Beach, with several offenses, including third-offense possession of drugs and third-offense trafficking cocaine, in connection to the incident.
