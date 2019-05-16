He killed a relative during a drunken fight. Here is how long he will spend in prison

Witnesses describe fatal shooting in Longs Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter.

A 28-year-old man will spend at least a decade in prison after shooting and killing a relative in a drunken fight in Longs.

Quientin Floyd of Little River, South Carolina was in Horry County court on Wednesday to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was initially charged with murder. Judge Steven John sentenced Floyd to 12 years in prison.

The state asked for a sentence up to 20 years, while the defense requested a nine-year sentence.

Assistant Solicitor Jazmon Kearse said on June 1, 2018, Floyd and Dennis Bellamy, 59, were at a family home on Anna Drive in the Longs area. An argument turned into a fight where Bellamy grabbed a propane tank, Kearse said. Floyd shot and killed Bellamy during the fight.

Floyd said the events Kearse described were correct. Floyd, who has been in jail since his arrest, did not speak during the hearing other than to answer John’s questions.

Bellamy’s sister Ora Ray said the shooting impacted their entire family.

“I will do the best I can to forgive and forget,” Ray said.

Defense attorney James Stanko said those at the Anna Drive home were intoxicated during the brawl. Stanko said Bellamy had a .425 blood alcohol content, which is more than five times the .08 legal driving limit.

John called the incident a tragedy that left one dead and another person facing a lengthy prison sentence.

“No sentence I can impose can heal any of that. Take away any of the pain or cause the victim to come back,” John said.