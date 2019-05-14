Man caught on video shooting at homeless man near a Myrtle Beach gas station is now free

Man caught on viral video wielding gun pleads guilty Ryan Ralston pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful carrying a pistol and point a firearm at another person. Ralston has been in jail for about a year since his arrest, but will soon be free after receiving a time served sentence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ryan Ralston pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful carrying a pistol and point a firearm at another person. Ralston has been in jail for about a year since his arrest, but will soon be free after receiving a time served sentence.

The man caught on film shooting at another person at a Myrtle Beach gas station will be released from jail.

Ryan Ralston pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful carrying a pistol and pointing a firearm at another person. Ralston has been in jail for about a year since his arrest, but will soon be free after receiving a time-served sentence.

On May 16, 2018, Ralston pointed a gun at shot at another person at a Kings Highway gas station. Video of the shooting went viral and was viewed by thousands. A manhunt for Ralston, including SWAT descending on a Myrtle Beach home, lasted for several days.

Assistant Solicitor Catherine Owens said Ralston initially was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have had difficulty finding and speaking to the victim, who is homeless. There are also issues with the evidence in the case.

As a result, the state reduced the charge and recommended the time-served sentence, Owens said.

Defense attorney Sharde Crawford said Ralston fired two shots in the incident.

“They were warning shots fired at the ground,” Crawford said.

Ralston admitted to firing the shots but did not speak on his behalf before the judge delivered the sentence.