How a man eating while driving wound up getting arrested for a sobering gun violation

A 41-year-old man who was eating while driving is facing a weapons charge after being pulled over while suspected of drunken driving early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An officer went to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and the 200 block of 19th Avenue South for the report of a possible drunk driver, the report states. The cop saw the vehicle swerving in and out of its lane before being pulled over, according to the report.

As the officer got out of the police car, the man — later identified as Steven Froskey — jumped out of his vehicle, the report states. After the officer told Froskey not to get out of his vehicle, he admitted to having a gun in his truck, according to the report.

The officer arrested the man as he could see the gun connected to a magnet that was under the steering wheel, the report states. Froskey does not have a concealed carry permit and was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, according to the report.

Froskey was not drunk and told police he was eating and driving when swerving in and out of his lane, the report states. A warrant was requested for an unlawful carry charge, according to the report.