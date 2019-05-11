Cow found shot and killed in a Loris field, Horry police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A cow was found shot and killed in a Loris field earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Horry police responded to a field off Memory Lane for the dead animal. The family said one relative was providing water when she found the dead cow, according to an incident report.

The cow appeared to have a gunshot to the chest, according to the report.

The family said they did not have problems with other people and did not know who would shoot the cow, according to the report. The other animals in the field were unharmed.

The department of Environmental Services was also called to the area.