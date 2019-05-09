Crime

Here is how long a man will spend in prison for killing a person in Longs

A 40-year-old man will spend 18 years in prison for killing a man in the Longs area in 2017.

Anthony Leon Bellamy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a Horry County court hearing on Thursday, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office. Judge Thomas Russo sentenced Bellamy to 18 years incarceration. He faced a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The October 2017 shooting left Jason Sprott, of Jacksonville, Florida, dead.

Sprott was found sitting inside a gray SUV along Freemont Road in Longs with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds, police investigators said. Police were called to the area after a person called 911 and hung up.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots come from Elbow Road before Sprott drove his SUV from that area, jumped a ditch and ran it into a yard on Freemont Road, according to the Horry County police report.

