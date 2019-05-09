Woman reports rape, kidnapping to Myrtle Beach police

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman says two men kidnapped her from a Myrtle Beach gas station and took her to another location where she was raped, according to a police report.

The victim said she was at the Speedway gas station off Mr. Joe White Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a police report.

The victim said she was walking to her vehicle when two men walked up and fondled her, the report states. They bound her hands and shoved her into her vehicle. They drove to an unknown location where one of the suspects sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The police report does not provide the suspects’ names. They are described as black men who are both 25 years old. One of the suspects was 6-feet-tall and weighed 140 pounds, the other suspect was 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighed 120 pounds.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident.