Woman used drugs, engaged in prostitution while caring for elderly man, report says

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

While supposedly caring for an elderly man, a 56-year-old woman engaged in prostitution and used drugs, according to a police report.

Horry County police charged Diana Miller with abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was arrested this week and is free on $2,500 bond.

In late March, the son of a 79-year-old man reported the alleged abuse to police. The son said he hired Miller in 2018 to care for his father in exchange for rent and necessarily living items, according to the report.

Over the next several months, the son noticed several issues, including Miller and her father being kicked out of an apartment. They were kicked out after management claimed they had video of Miller breaking into change machines. The 79-year-old man also complained of being hungry as the son noticed they ran out of food quickly and there were medication shortages.

But, the son excused the events due to his father having dementia, according to the report.

Miller and the elderly man moved into an Ivystone apartment, off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard. In March, the 79-year-old fell in the home and broke his hip, and the son removed his father from Miller’s care.

An Ivystone property manager told the son that other residents saw Miller using drugs and used her van for prostitution, according to the report.

A resident also said Miller told her she over medicated the elderly man so she could use drugs, according to the report. Miller also said she returned the food the son provide in exchange for cash.