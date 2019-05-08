Myrtle Beach teacher arrested at school for intoxication, drugs

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Myrtle Beach Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier confirmed Stacey Hetzel, 43, was arrested at the school. Police records show she was arrested around 10 a.m. Hetzel is a reading intervention teacher.

The district has placed Hetzel on paid administrative leave, according to Bourcier.

Hertzel has been employed with Horry County Schools since 2008.

She appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon and was released from custody on a $1,153 personal recognizance bond.

Myrtle Beach Middle School teacher Stacey Hetzel, 43, was arrested at the school after police say she was intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com