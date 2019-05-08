Live PD?: Suspects post Facebook video showing their alleged crime and police response

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

Conway police probably gave this a dislike.

Two men decided to record themselves starting a fire near a Conway business and show the video on Facebook Live and now face charges in connection to the incident. Officers charged Jerry Wade Moore, 41, and Vince Lee Pitts, 29, with malicious damage for the Saturday incident.

An officer was patrolling near the Mon Cafe, 2709 Church St., around 2 a.m. when he noticed a dumpster on fire behind the business. Conway fire crews responded and helped the officer extinguish the blaze, according to a police report.

Around 2:30 a.m., a witness said he saw two men on a Facebook video — posted to the group “Heroin Hunnies” start the fire and then hid in the woods to record the incident. The witness provided the suspects’ first names and a description.

Officers went back to the scene and found Moore and Pitts sleeping in a wooded area near the dumpster, according to the report.

The two men admitted to setting the fire and matched the witness’ description, according to the report.