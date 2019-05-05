He ignored police orders to move a golf cart. Now, he’s facing multiple drug charges

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A man who ignored police’s directions to move a rented golf cart from a bicycle lane on Ocean Boulevard later found himself facing drug charges, according to an incident report.

An officer noticed a golf cart with four people on board, including the arrestee — later identified as Toddrick Tyrek Pinckney — blocking the bike lane and part of the roadway at 1906 South Ocean Boulevard and told the driver that it was illegal to block traffic and to pull off into a parking lot, the release states.

The officer then left the scene before returning approximately five to 10 minutes later and found the golf cart to be still in the bike lane, according to the release. The cop then conducted a traffic stop that revealed that Pinckney’s driver’s license was suspended, the release states.

The officer asked one of the passengers if he had a driver’s license and he said he did not, according to the release. Pinckney was then arrested for blocking traffic, the release states.

During a search following the arrest, the officer found a vape pen in Pinckney’s pants pocket that tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the release. The cop also found a clear baggy with multi-colored pills that tested positive for fentanyl, the release states. The drugs’ weight was 3.4 grams, according to the report.

Pinckney was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where he was charged with simple possession fo marijuana and obstruction of vehicle traffic, the release states. A warrant for possession of schedule II controlled substance was being sought as well, according to the report.