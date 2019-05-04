A reported robbery was actually a drug deal, and police caught a man riding away on bike

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested while police were investigating a reported robbery on Ocean Boulevard, according to an incident report.

Jeremy Clark Rector was detained while riding a bicycle with no head lamp — which violates a city ordinance — on a sidewalk near North Kings Highway as he matched the description of a man suspected of committing a robbery in the area of 701 North Ocean Boulevard on Friday night, the police report states. Upon more information, officers learned that the incident reported was a drug deal and not a robbery, according to the report.

Rector was placed under arrest for a bicycle violation and loitering for a harmful purpose, the report states. A search revealed that he had weed in his left shoe, prompting a simple possession of marijuana charge, the report states. The weight of the drugs was six-tenths of a gram, according to the report.

According to online records, Rector was still incarcerated as of early Saturday afternoon with his bond set at $1,000.