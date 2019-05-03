Myrtle Beach man among arrestees in nationwide child sex sting centered around Southeast

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A Myrtle Beach man was among 82 people recently arrested during a national child sexual exploitation bust, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.





Antwon Nasir McCoy, 23, of Myrtle Beach is charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is among six people arrested in South Carolina in connection to the sting — dubbed “Operation Southern Impact III,” the release states. A total of 171 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies were involved in the bust.

A joint operation by 10 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces made 82 arrests and rescued 17 children in eight Southeastern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia in addition to the Palmetto State, according to the release. The investigation began approximately four months ago and focused on people possessing and distributing child pornography and those sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.





Arrestees’ ages ranged from 20 to 70, the release states. The occupations of those charged include non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, youth group leader, former high school band director, freelance photographer, construction worker and painter, according to the release.

During the sting, 134 search warrants were executed and 215 “knock and talks” were done, the release states. Authorities obtained 1,613 digital devices — 203 of which were cellphones, according to the release.

In the South Carolina part of the operation, 28 digital devices were seized as evidence, the release states.

“Our ICAC Task Force members will continue their unwavering search to find those who seek to exploit and harm our children. We will continue to work together as a team to locate, investigate and prosecute child predators,” S.C. Attorney General said in a prepared statement.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office was among the departments involved in the operation.

The others arrested in South Carolina were: Robert Hayes (Columbia, 23 years old); James Everette Nesbitt (Florence, 42), Nathaniel Blake Arguedas (Clover, 20), Tyler Eugene Canterbury (Hot Springs, Va., 24) and Jeffrey Alan Scofield (North Charleston, 32).