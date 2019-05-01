Horry police make arrest following shots fired into a home near Conway

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A man has been arrested after police say he fired shots into a home near Conway last month.

Mack Allen Davis, 46, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a house, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and a felon in possession of a weapon.

Mack Allen Davis

On April 17, Horry County Police responded to a home on August Lane outside of Conway. A victim said a man fired shots into his home, according to police reports.

Davis allegedly sent text messages arguing with the victim, and then he made a threat to come to the victim’s house, according to the police report. Once he arrived, Davis allegedly fired into the home, causing the victim to hit the ground to avoid being shot.

Police found 10, 22-caliber bullet shell casings on the ground in the road in front of the victim’s home.

Davis is currently held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.