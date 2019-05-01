Man charged in connection to rape, kidnapping at Myrtle Beach hotel

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after allegedly raping his coworker at a Myrtle Beach hotel Sunday night, according to a Myrtle Beach police arrest warrants.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and arrested Carlton Sanderson, 32, after the victim told police she was sexually assaulted in a linen closet at the Residence Inn on South Ocean Boulevard.

According to warrants, the victim was helping Sanderson with work when he shut the door to the linen closet and restricted the victim from leaving the room. Sanderson told police he had oral sex with the victim but was unable to have intercourse despite several attempts. He alleged that any sexual contact was consensual but fled the scene upon learning the police were called, the warrants state.

The victim was transported to the hospital after suffering injuries during the assault, police said.

Sanderson is being held at J. Reuben Detention Center on $75,000 bond on each charge of kidnapping and sexually assault.