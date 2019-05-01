HCPD: One person in custody following officer-involved shooting in Conway area

One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in the Conway area Tuesday night, according to a release from Horry County Police Department.

No injuries were reported after shots were fired near the 1100 block of Pine Loop Road, authorities said. Officers were called to the area about 11 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Shots were fired before one person was taken into custody by police, the release states.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating with HCPD, and charges are expected to be filed, the release states.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.