Police searching for suspect who fled while they were investigating a shots fired call

Myrtle Beach Police crime scene file art. Feb. 1, 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police are encouraging Canal Street residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a person ran from officers who were checking on a shots fired call nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to a department Facebook post.

Around 3:30 p.m., police went to the intersection of Third Avenue North and Cedar Street in reference to shots fired into a dwelling, the post states. Nearby, police noticed a vehicle believed to be involved and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the post.

After a short pursuit of the vehicle, the driver fled on foot in the area of Canal Street, the post states.

Police advise people to follow their social media platforms for updates and to contact them at 843-918-1300 with any information on the incident.