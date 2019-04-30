Myrtle Beach man exposed himself to strangers at least twice, warrants say

Stock photo

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after victims told police he exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of them on separate occasions.

One victim told police the man — identified as William Bernard McFadden — would stand next to a soda vending machine in Myrtle Beach, wait for a person to approach it, then expose himself and perform a sexual act in front of them, according to a Myrtle Beach police arrest warrant.

William Bernard Mcfadden

Another victim reported similar accounts by a man whose description matched that of McFadden, the warrant reads, adding that a victim also identified him in a lineup.

Mcfadden was a “known offender in these incidents,” according to warrants issued from his arrest.

Two arrest warrants were issued for incidents in February 2017 and April 2018 and were signed on April 29 of this year.

Mcfadden, 48, now faces two charges of indecent exposure and a second sex offender registry violation.

He was convicted in 2007 and 2016 of public exposure, and had failed to register violations against him in 2011 and 2013.