Man convicted of murder in Horry County dies following fight in prison cell

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A man serving a life sentence for a 1999 murder at a Myrtle Beach motel died in prison Monday, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Carl Andrew Pollen Jr., 46, died Monday morning after a fight in his cell at the Perry Correctional Institute in the town of Pelzer near Greenville, the release states.

The fight happened around 2 a.m., and Pollen died a few hours later, according to the release. The incident is under investigation.

Pollen was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for the 1999 murder of Clara Payne, who owned Outrigger Motel, where Pollen worked and lived. Pollen reached a plea deal to avoid a possible death penalty by admitting that he and his girlfriend, Chadisty Calhoun Sage, stabbed and beat Payne to death in his basement apartment on May 12, 1999.

Sage also pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

During Pollen’s time in prison he faced several disciplinary charges including possession of drugs and a cell phone, online records show, and in 2011 he unsuccessfully tried to escape from prison, online records show.



