Police investigating after mental subject took ambulance for a drive around parking lot

A mental subject stole an ambulance Sunday morning and took it for drive around the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center parking lot with three people inside, according to a news release from Horry County Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov.

At 7:10 a.m., police went to Blue River Court in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County for a mental subject call, the release states. Officers took the subject into emergency protective custody and escorted him to GSRMC, according to the release.

Once in the care of hospital staff, the man posed a threat to staff, and security was called, the release states. The man took off running with security in pursuit, according to the release.

The man made his way out of the facility near a bay where ambulances are parked, the release states. At approximately 9:47 a.m., he stole an Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance that was parked there with three people, including one medic, in the back, according to the release.

The man drove the ambulance around the hospital parking lot while damaging property along the way, the release states. At 9:52 a.m., a Myrtle Beach police officer took the man into custody, according to the release.

No injuries from the incident have been reported, the release states.

The matter remains under investigation and charges are expected, according to police.