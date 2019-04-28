Myrtle Beach police charge Lumberton man in connection to Friday night shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Myrtle Beach police have released the name of the man arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Ocean Boulevard on Friday night.

Police have charged Jaleel Lesane, 20, of Lumberton, North Carolina, with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday, police went to 700 block of Ocean Boulevard, where they found one person with a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening, according to a previous news release.

Another incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, when police went to Sharkey’s Oceanfront Restaurant & Beach Bar, located at 600 North Ocean Boulevard, for a reported fight, the release states. While there, police heard a gunshot that an investigation determined as accidental, according to the release.

No one was injured and one unidentified person was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police say.

According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police, authorities do not believe the two incidents are connected.