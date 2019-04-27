Crime
Police recover gun, drugs upon arresting fugitive in Loris
Loris police captured a fugitive, along with a gun and crack and powder cocaine, during a Friday bust, according to a department Facebook post.
Officers went to the intersection of Maple Street and Railroad Avenue in an effort to detain a fugitive, the post states. Police doing surveillance of the area located the suspect — Robert Cothaties Griffin — involved in “suspicious activity” and, with the consent of a homeowner, they arrested him between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the post.
Officers searching the area where Griffin was walking and found a gun, crack cocaine, baggies and powder cocain, the post states.
Griffin, 28, was arrested on assault and battery and multiple gun charges. He incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
