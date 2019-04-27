Police recover gun, drugs upon arresting fugitive in Loris

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Loris police captured a fugitive, along with a gun and crack and powder cocaine, during a Friday bust, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers went to the intersection of Maple Street and Railroad Avenue in an effort to detain a fugitive, the post states. Police doing surveillance of the area located the suspect — Robert Cothaties Griffin — involved in “suspicious activity” and, with the consent of a homeowner, they arrested him between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the post.

Officers searching the area where Griffin was walking and found a gun, crack cocaine, baggies and powder cocain, the post states.

Griffin, 28, was arrested on assault and battery and multiple gun charges. He incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.