Myrtle Beach police investigating pair of overnight shooting incidents on Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened on Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release.

In the first incident, police went to Sharkey’s Oceanfront Restaurant & Beach Bar, located at 600 North Ocean Boulevard, at approximately 10 p.m. Friday for a reported fight, the release states. While there, police heard a gunshot that an investigation determined as accidental, according to the release.

No one was injured and one unidentified person was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police say.

The second incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Boulevard, where police found one person with a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release. Police arrested one unidentified person in connection to the incident, the release states.

Police have not determined whether or not the two incidents are releated and continue to investigate both, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information on either incident contacts them at 843-918-1382.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
