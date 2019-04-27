Myrtle Beach police investigating pair of overnight shooting incidents on Ocean Boulevard

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened on Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release.

In the first incident, police went to Sharkey’s Oceanfront Restaurant & Beach Bar, located at 600 North Ocean Boulevard, at approximately 10 p.m. Friday for a reported fight, the release states. While there, police heard a gunshot that an investigation determined as accidental, according to the release.

No one was injured and one unidentified person was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police say.

The second incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Boulevard, where police found one person with a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release. Police arrested one unidentified person in connection to the incident, the release states.

Police have not determined whether or not the two incidents are releated and continue to investigate both, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information on either incident contacts them at 843-918-1382.