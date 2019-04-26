Myrtle Beach police nab suspect in string of car break-ins at The Market Common

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 26-year-old faces charges in connection to a series of car break-ins in one of Myrtle Beach’s busiest shopping area.





Myrtle Beach police charged Jerrett Nelson Leary, of Socastee, in connection to the thefts. He was taken into custody on Thursday morning by members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Horry County police and the U.S. Marshals.

Myrtle Beach police say Leary is the suspect in multiple car break-ins in The Market Common.

Anyone with more information on the incidents is asked to contact the department at (843) 918-1382.