North Carolina murder suspect arrested along the Grand Strand

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A man wanted in connection with murder in North Carolina was recently arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Hoke County Sheriff’s Office authorities say Jaymar Roudy, 26, of Raeford, North Carolina was arrested along the Grand Strand on a charge of first-degree murder. Hoke County is near Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Turnpike Road outside of Raeford. When they arrived, they found Mohammed Qasem Al-Otab inside a building, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim went to a hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they believe robbery was the motive behind the killing and the investigation continues.

Tevin Jamuire Cole was previously arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the incident. Police are still searching for Jaqwan Maurice Tew and Sintoria Mcarthur for their alleged roles in the killing.

Update on Homicide. Jaymar Roudy has been arrested in Myrtle Beach SC. Female has also been identified as Sintoria Mcarthur. Warrants have been issued for her at this time! pic.twitter.com/ny4dcD1M9P — Hoke County Sheriffs Office (@HokeCoSheriff) April 26, 2019