Here is why Myrtle Beach police raided Broadway at the Beach store

A Broadway at the Beach store is under investigation for allegedly selling counterfeit goods as the authorities seized numerous items from the business this week.

Officials say the items included cellphone cases and pop sockets, many having the logos of Nike, Michael Jordan, Hello Kitty, Marvel Comics, DC Comics and others, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Myrtle Beach police officers and investigators from the S.C. Secretary of State went to Tech Stop around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to collect the merchandise, according to the report.

Investigators say they determined the items were counterfeit, according to the report.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Renee S. Daggerhart declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Calls to the store were not answered Friday. Broadway at the Beach representatives did not immediately provide comment in time for this report.