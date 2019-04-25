Crime

87-year-old found smelling of urine, feces, unable to move, Horry police say

An 87-year-old smelled of urine and feces and couldn’t move when police found her in a Little River home on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Horry police charged William Thomas Neville III, 55, with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Around noon, officers received a complaint from the Department of Social Services and went to a Knoll Drive home. Hospice officials told a social worker that Neville was not properly caring for the victim, according to the report.

Hospice staff also said they stopped providing services for the victim because of Neville’s erratic behavior, according to the report.

Officers went into the house and found an elderly woman lying on a bare mattress, according to the report.

There was no food in the refrigerator or freezer, according to the report.

